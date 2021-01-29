COVID-19: Millionaire couple faces jailtime for skipping turn,takes vaccine meant for indigenous people

It is quite obvious to say that everybody around the world is waiting eagerly for the coronavirus vaccine so that their lives could return to normal. However, there are certain sections of the population that are first on the priority list based on their age and comorbidity.

Right now, the greatest duty one can do towards their nation is following all the COVID-19 protocols, and wait your turn for the vaccine. However, this seemed to be an uphill task for one Canadian couple.

The couple skipped their turn and took vaccines meant for the elderly among the indigenous group. This now looks bleak as they are likely to face jail time.

Reportedly, Casino executive Rodney Baker and his wife Ekaterina Baker posed as someone else in order to get the vaccine.

They travelled to Yukon territory in Canada and posed as local motel employees in order to get vaccinated.

They took a chartered flight to reach Beaver Creek, and the local community there is outraged due to the incident. The couple was fined USD 1800.

What makes matter worse is that they are a Millionaire couple, and the locals feel that they can pay this amount without any hitch, and the punishment wouldn't evn faze the couple.

A thorough investigation is being carried out by the police.