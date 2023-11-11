Headlines

This TV actress ran away from home at 7, worked at call center, rejected from Indian Idol, appeared on Bigg Boss, now...

Hina Khan auditioned for Indian Idol in 2008, reaching the top 30. However, she was eliminated from the show later.

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 10:43 AM IST

TV actress Hina Khan, who is one of the highest-paid actresses in the country, made us proud when she represented India at Cannes 2019. But do you know, her journey from being from a Srinagar to representing India on global platform has never been easy.

Let’s talk about her journey today

Hina was born on 2 October 1987 in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India into a Kashmiri Muslim family. In 2009, she did Master of Business Administration (MBA) in 2009 from the CCA School of Management, Gurgaon.

During an interview, the actress revealed that she also worked at a call center during her initial days to earn money. She was making good money there.

Rejected from Indian Idol

Hina Khan auditioned for Indian Idol in 2008, reaching the top 30. During her college years in Delhi, she reluctantly auditioned for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after her friends advised her. She played Akshara Singhania in the popular drama. After eight years on the show, she left in November 2016 to explore new projects. Her performance garnered positive reviews, multiple awards, and marked her television debut.

Personal Life

Hina Khan, since 2014, has been in a relationship with Rocky Jaiswal, who was the supervising producer of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She disclosed her asthma condition during her participation in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

In September 2017, Hina Khan entered the reality show Bigg Boss 11 on Colors TV as a celebrity contestant. Her journey lasted for fifteen weeks, where she successfully reached the finals and ultimately became the first runner-up in January 2018.

However, she received a lot of criticism after her stint on Bigg Boss. During her second appearance on the Bigg Boss, while speaking to late Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan revealed that she ran from her home when she was 7 year old. She revealed she was cooking but got afraid when plastic started melting after which she ran away. Recounting the incident, she explained, "I turned on the gas, broke some leaves from the park, put them in a plastic basket, and placed it on the gas. When the pot started melting, I ran away in fear. I got scolded in my childhood for that."

She further said, "I sat in a corner. When everyone came to know, I got a piece of mind. That is the day I never tried to cook anything. Once I did something like that, I ran away from the house," she further tells Siddharth. Hina says, "I came back in the evening. I was found at the police station. The police had searched for me. It is a matter of Srinagar. The police gave me chocolate. From there, my father took me.”

Later, in 2019, she made a smashing debut at Cannes where she represented India. She is one of the highest paid actresses in India.

 

