Television

Sunil Grover says infamous fight with Kapil Sharma was a publicity stunt: 'We learnt that...'

Sunil Grover broke silence on his infamous fight with Kapil Sharma, and said that it was a 'publicity stunt'.

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 26, 2024, 09:02 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Sunil Grover-Kapil Sharma at The Kapil Sharma Show (Image source: Twitter)
Actor-comedian Sunil Grover, who is gearing up for his streaming show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' with fellow comic artiste Kapil Sharma, shared that his public spat with Kapil was a publicity stunt. Sunil spoke to the media on Tuesday on the sets of his show and poked fun at the fight between him and Kapil which took the entertainment industry by storm six years ago. 

Sunil told the media in jest that back then streaming platforms were making inroads in the country so he and Kapil thought about what they could do to give the television content an edge or better to hop on the OTT bandwagon. He joked: "Uss time pe Netflix India mein naya naya aaya tha toh humko laga ki television ki audience ko baandh ke rakhne ke liye kuch karna padega (Netflix had just entered in India back then. So, I and Kapil thought that we gotta do something to hold our television audience". Sunil further added, "That's how we came up with that idea of a fight as a publicity stunt." Sunil couldn't hold his laughter at the cooked-up story.

About The Great Indian Kapil Show 

On Saturday, Netflix dropped the trailer of The Great Indian Kapil Show giving a glimpse into the fun Kapil, Sunil, Krushna Abhishek, and other teammates are set to unleash upon the audience. The trailer also unveiled the guests who will be gracing the show. The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to premiere on Netflix on March 30, with new episodes every Saturday at 8 p.m. 

From Bollywood’s illustrious Kapoor family (Ranbir, Riddhima, and Neetu Kapoor) to the filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, along with Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra will be seen gracing the show. Not only this, in the trailer, Mr. perfectionist, Aamir Khan, was seen dancing and laughing his heart out and Indian Cricket Team captain Rohit Sharma and batsman Shreyas Iyer were seen playing cricket with the team and unveiling some secrets. The Great Indian Kapil Show will drop on Netflix on March 30.

(With inputs from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
