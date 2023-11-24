Orry cracks up Salman Khan with his 'I am a liver' t-shirt, reveals what he does for a living as he enters Bigg Boss 17

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry cracks up Salman Khan with his 'I am a liver' t-shirt as he enters Bigg Boss 17.

Bigg Boss 17 is entertaining the audience and the contestants in the house often grab headlines for their statements, fights, and high-intensity drama. Now, Bigg Boss has announced a big twist, and after Samarth and Manasvi, now, another wild card is all set to enter the Bigg Boss house and he is none other than the paps' favourite and Bollywood celebs' bestie, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry.

On Friday, one of the promos of the show went viral on social media wherein Orhan Awatramani aka Orry can be seen sharing the stage with Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 17. In the promo, he can be seen wearing 'I am a liver' t-shirt and when asked about it by the host, he replied, "Like you act, so you are an actor, I live so I am a liver." Orry's comment left Salman Khan in splits. Not only this, Salman also asked him 'What does Orry do, even I want to know this," to which he replied, "I do a lot of work, I wake up as the sunrises and sleep with the stars." Salman was seen laughing uncontrollably in the promo after this statement.

Orry was seen carrying not one or two but 6 bags along with him as he got ready to enter Bigg Boss 17. Salman Khan reminds him that he is entering as a wildcard entry, to which he replies, "Yes, I need to be wild, party inside." Both of them were seen laughing on the Bigg Boss 17 stage. Orry also shared a couple of pictures of making weird faces with Salman Khan, to which Janhvi Kapoor reacted and said, "Is the world ready?"

Netizens also expressed their excitement for Orry entering as the wild card. One of the comments read, "cute personality." Another wrote, "Bring him in the show, I want to laugh." Another wrote, "I think he is gonna rock it."

Meanwhile, Navid Sole was evicted from the house this week after Bigg Boss announced mid-week eviction. The contestants in the Dimaag room were asked to 3 names who are living in the house on borrowed time and all three names were from the Dum room, Jigna Vohra, Rinku Dhawan, and Navid Sole. Later, the dum room contestants decided on one name and evicted Navid Sole. Nominated contestants for this week are, Anurag Dobhal (Nominated for the entire season by Bigg Boss), Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Ankita Lokhande, and Sunny Arya aka Tehelka. It will be interesting to see whose journey is going to end this week.