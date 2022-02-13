Nakkul Mehta-Jankee Parekh celebrate son Sufi's first birthday, share adorable family photo

Nakkul Mehta’s son grabbed everyone’s attention when his first picture was dropped by his mom Jankee Paresh on social media. People on social media found him extremely cute, they fell in love with his golden hair.

Sufi on Sunday celebrated his first birthday, therefore, father Nakkul Mehta took to Instagram and dropped an adorable picture with him and his wife. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “The boy & his folks taking a breath after completing 365 gorgeous days around the sun.”

Take a look:

For the unversed, Sufi in December suffered from Covid-19. After which, Jankee took to Instagram and shared his inspiring story with social media users. She dropped a series of pictures in which Sufi can be seen sitting on a bed in the hospital.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “I somewhere always knew that a virus like Covid will get to most of us sooner or later, but what actually went down last week was something I did not foresee. While most of you may know that my husband tested positive 2 weeks ago, i also got the symptoms a couple days later. I thought not attending my sister’s wedding was the worse that covid could do to me, not realising that what I was about to experience in the coming week were to be the hardest days of my life, yet.”



Talking about her sons, she added, “Sufi started developing fever a day after I tested positive & it refused to come down inspite of water sponges & medication. We rushed him in the middle of the night to the hospital when his fever crossed 104.2 & what followed were very hard days in the Covid ICU with my baby boy. My fighter went through it all. Right from being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, to him getting pricked 3 IVS, a bunch of blood tests, RTPCR, bottles of saline, antibiotics & injections to get his body temperature down. Sometimes, I wonder how did this tiny human get so much strength to face all of it?”



She continued, “His fever finally broke after 3 days. Having to single handedly take care of Sufi 24/7 at the hospital felt exhausting. Little did I realise that a huge part of the fatigue & exhaustion was also because I was positive too.”