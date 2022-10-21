Search icon
Four More Shots Please Season 3: When, where to watch Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J's series

The third season of Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, Sayani Gupta, and Maanvi Gagroo starrer Four More Shots Please! is now out on Amazon Prime Video India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 06:51 AM IST

Four More Shots Please Season 3/Instagram

Featuring Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Bani J in the leading roles of four feisty women, Four More Shots Please is one of the most popular series in the Indian streaming space and now, its third season has been released by the Amazon Prime Video India.

The third season was supposed to drop on Friday, October 21, but it was released on the OTT platform on the night of Thursday, October 20. Taking to its social media handles, Prime Video India announced the release as it wrote, "the girls are back. we repeat, the GIRLS are BACK! screaming #FourMoreShotsPlease S3, out now!".

The series follows the lives of four women as they explore relationships and love while being BFFs, i.e. best friends forever. Sayani Gupta plays an investigative journalist Damini Rizvi Roy aka Dee, Bani J plays a gym trainer Umang Singh aka Mangs, Kirti Kulhari plays a lawyer Anjana Menon Khanna aka Anj, and Maanvi Gagroo plays a stand-up comic Sidhi Patel aka Sids.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Apart from the four leading women, the show features an extended cast such as Milind Soman, Neil Bhoopalam, Prateik Babbar, Simone Singh, Amrita Puri, Sameer Kochhar, Sapna Pabbi, Lisa Ray, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Ankur Rathee among others in pivotal roles.

The first season of the show, directed by Anu Menon, came out in January 2019 and the second season, directed by Nupur Asthana, was released in April 2020. The highly successful show is finally back after more than two and a half years. Four More Shots Please is produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, directed by Joyeeta Patpatia, and written by Devika Bhagat, with dialogues by Ishita Moitra.

