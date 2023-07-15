Falaq Naazz’s mother Kehekshan on Abhishek Malhan’s brother Nischay roasting their family: ‘Isse pata chalta hai...'

Falaq Naazz's mother slams Abhishek Malhan's brother for roasting her family in a YouTube video.

Last week, Falaq Naazz who is currently in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, was called out by the host for talking about Abhishek Malhan’s upbringing. The YouTuber’s brother Nischay Malhan (Triggered Insaan) roasted the actress in his YouTube video.

Reacting to the same, Falaq Naazz’s mother slammed Abhishekl Malhan's brother and told Times of India, “Tomorrow if my kids start making money by roasting or insulting someone, it would be insulting for me. Baaki aap khud samajhdaar hain…I don't know about others but in my family, we all are very normal people. We are perfect yet we all have our imperfections. We fight, have disagreements, love each other and have our share of ups and downs. We are not a hum saath saath hain family. We are not a filmy family, who are not on camera for a few hours every day saying, ‘Hey hi I'm this and that’.”

She further added, “Humari YouTube wali family nahi hai.. we are like normal people where kids and even elders sometimes make mistakes, but we also solve problems amongst ourselves. It is a very personal matter and I don't think others have the right to comment on it. If you are attacking someone's emotions, it is one of the most disgusting things that you are doing. Isse se pata chal jaata hai aap kya hain Aur hum kya hain. you're attacking someone personally, just think if I do the same how would you feel.”

She also slammed Abhishek Malhan’s fandom and said, “I've seen Abhishek Malhan often talking about his followers. But I would like to say our followers define our personalities. I have three celebrities in my house Shafaq, Falaq, and Sheezan and they have a good fan base but I've not seen their followers going on others' accounts and making nasty comments. They are going on other contestants' profiles and abusing them in the comments section.”

She further added, “Woh maa behan ki gaaliyaan de rahe hain... Do you have such followers? Agar Humare Aise followers hote I would never be proud of them...I would fold my hands and ask them to leave. I would never appreciate such followers who will make us lose the trophy. And it is not just us, they are abusing the makers, host Salman Khan, the platform that airs the show.”

Meanwhile, Falaq Naazz along with Avinash Sachdev, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Pooja Bhatt is nominated for this week. It will be interesting to see who will get evicted this week from the house.

Read Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz says family is 'in search of peace' after Sheezan Khan's legal woes in Tunisha Sharma case