Bigg Boss 13 fans jump with joy after Rohit Shetty silences Mahira Sharma, here's proof

Rohit Shetty was the highlight of Bigg Boss 13 last night, one of the major reasons being he solved the ongoing issue between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. Another reason fans loved the episode was that Rohit Shetty acted like a proper bossman and showed people, especially Mahira Sharma, her place.

After making Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz sob and hug each other, Rohit Shetty played a game with them in two separate teams. During the task, he invited Sidharth Shukla from Team Simmba and Rashami Desai from Team Singham. Rashami acted disappointed then.

Soon Mahira made a comment on Rashami which was totally uncalled for. Before the matter would go out of hands, Rohit Shetty silenced her, reminding Mahira of her limits and in turn informing housemates that they should not try any tricks with him.

Bigg Boss fans were more than happy about Rohit Shetty silencing Mahira Sharma. Sharing the video from the incident and leaving their comments, every fan was almost jumping with joy.

Here's proof of that:

Mahira Sharma Epic Bezzati On national television by rohit Shetty since she was unnecessarily targeting Rashami Desai



Retweet and spread this video as much as possible #BB13 #JeetegiTohRashamiHi #RespectForRashamiDesai pic.twitter.com/gSvQD11Z1P — ashley (@ashleymoxel) 28 December 2019

#Mahirasharma...haso ab kekekekekekekeke#BiggBoss13 This will b special moment of Season#RashamiDesai #AsimRiaz k sath bully kare toh RS yaade aathe https://t.co/OmzYCPznwF — Nishaad (@Nishaad23698496) 28 December 2019

Lol #MahiraSharma got exactly what she deserved!



That's what happens when you can't control your running mouth!



Always making such hateful and hurtful comments on others.#JeetegiTohRashamiHi #RashamiDasai #BB13 pic.twitter.com/55K1sX1KgJ — Priyanka (@priyaaaaaaankaa) 28 December 2019

BESTEST part of today’s episode



Rohit Shetty BLASTED, just BLASTED #MahiraSharma cos she ws being over smart n speaking SHIT abt #RashamiDesai



As I said, I trust RohitShetty



Made my day COMPLETELY :))))#JeetegiTohRashamiHi #BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Baby Driver (@rachitmehra91) 28 December 2019

Mahira Sharma would have been eliminated in the first round of Bigg Boss 13, but because of her immunity with Paras Chhabra, she was saved from the show then. She has barely come in the bottom two contestants ever since, probably because fans are currently sensing that Paras and she have become 'more than friends'.