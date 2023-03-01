Search icon
Vivo V27, Vivo V27 Pro with curved AMOLED display, 50MP camera launched in India

The Vivo V27 series features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with curved edges. The display gets 120Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, 10-bit colors, and an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 04:47 PM IST

Vivo V27 Pro

Vivo has launched the new Vivo V27 series in India. The new Vivo V27 series comprises Vivo V27 and Vivo V27 Pro smartphones that succeed the Vivo V25 and Vivo V25 Pro that were launched in the country last year. The Vivo V27 Pro is a rebranded version of the Vivo S16 Pro that went on sale in India in December last year. On the other hand, the standard Vivo V27 is a completely new phone that comes with a new Dimensity 7200 SoC.

Vivo V27 and Vivo V27 Pro: Price

The Vivo V27 series comes in two options: 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB priced at Rs 32,999 and Rs 36,999 respectively. On the other hand, the Vivo V27 Pro comes in three configurations - 8GB + 128GB,  8GB + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage priced at Rs Rs 37,999, Rs 39,999 and Rs 42,999 respectively. The smartphones will go on sale from March 6 in two colour options - Noble Black and Magic Blue.

Vivo V27, Vivo 27 Pro specifications

When it comes to cameras, the smartphones get a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V primary camera with OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a ring flash that has three LEDs. For video calls and selfies, the phones get a 50MP camera at the front with support for autofocus. The phones run Android 13 OS-based FunTouch OS 13.

Under the hood, the Vivo V27 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset and the Vivo V27 is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200v chipset.

