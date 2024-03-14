Indian government issues warning for Samsung, Google Pixel and other Android users, personal information leak...

Indian government has issued a high severity warning for users of Android OS versions 11, 12, 12L, 13 and 14.

Apple iPhone sales are scaling to new heights everyday, however Android is still the most popular mobile operating system across the globe, including India. Samsung, Google Pixel, OnePlus, Nothing and other major smartphone makers rely on Google’s Android OS. Over the past few years, dependability on smartphones has gone through the roof. Most of us share a lot of our personal information including location, banking details and other via our phone. The information can be used for fraudulent activities if the data is accessed by the wrong people. That’s why, to keep the people safe, the Indian government has issued a high severity warning for users of Android OS versions 11, 12, 12L, 13 and 14. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has revealed that multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Android OS which can allow fraudsters to gain access to your sensitive information.

Although the tech giant releases these updates from time to time, many users don’t update the OS often due to lack of data, storage or ease of use. Such devices with older versions of the OS are easy to exploit due to the exposed vulnerabilities. A few such dangerous vulnerabilities have now been mentioned by the Indian government in its warning for Android users.

According to CERT-In, these vulnerabilities exist in Android OS due to flaws in Framework, System, AMLogic, Arm components, MediaTek components, Qualcomm components & Qualcomm closed-source components.

Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to obtain sensitive information, gain elevated privileges, execute arbitrary code or cause denial of service conditions on the targeted system. To avoid any swindling, users should apply appropriate patches as mentioned by Google.