Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Google to test AR glasses in real world from next month, know about the new product in development

Google's AR prototypes will include in-lens displays, microphones and cameras -- but they will have strict limitations on what they can do.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 03:20 PM IST

Google to test AR glasses in real world from next month, know about the new product in development
Photo: IANS

With an aim to help users, tech giant Google has announced that it is planning to test augmented reality (AR) glasses in public beginning next month. The company said that testing AR prototypes only in a lab environment has its limitations.

"Starting next month, we plan to test AR prototypes in the real world. This will allow us to better understand how these devices can help people in their everyday lives," the company said in a blogpost. "And as we develop experiences like AR navigation, it will help us take factors such as weather and busy intersections into account -- which can be difficult, sometimes impossible, to fully recreate indoors," it added.

The company said it will begin small-scale testing in public settings with AR prototypes worn by a few dozen Googlers and select trusted testers.

These prototypes will include in-lens displays, microphones and cameras -- but they will have strict limitations on what they can do. "For example, our AR prototypes do not support photography and videography, though image data will be used to enable experiences like translating the menu in front of you or showing you directions to a nearby coffee shop," the company said.

"It is early, and we want to get this right, so we are taking it slow, with a strong focus on ensuring the privacy of the testers and those around them," it added.

READ | Massive price drop for Apple iPhone 12 on Flipkart: Know how to get discount of over Rs 10,000

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ISC Class 12th Result 2022 date, time: Class 12th result likely to be declared TOMORROW at cisce.org
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.