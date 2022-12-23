Google rolls out this ‘exclusive’ Pixel features for other smartphones with Android 13

Until now, the useful app was only limited to Pixel smartphone users.

Google adds few exclusive features in its new Pixel smartphones but after some time, it makes most of the features public for Android users. The tech giant has done it again. Google has started to rollout Pixel-exclusive Personal Safety application to more Android devices with Android 13 update.

The Personal Safety application was originally built as an exclusive set of features for Pixel phones. The app comes with several features that are designed to help users stay ready for any kind of disaster strike. Within the app, users can add or edit critical medical information, assign emergency contacts and get alerts for nearby crises.

Additionally, on some devices, users can even call for help when a car crash is detected.

Until now, the useful app was only limited to Pixel smartphone users but with the release of Android 13, the company has decided to make it available as an option for other smartphones too.

Meanwhile, in September, Google had released a new "clear calling" feature in the first beta for the Android 13 quarterly release that reduces background noises during calls.

The "clear calling" feature works on most mobile networks but is "not available for Wi-Fi calling." (with inputs from IANS)