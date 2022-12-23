Twitter will show you number of views on your tweet, just like YouTube

Musk claims that “tweets are read ~100 times more than they are liked.” (Image: Reuters)

Twitter has rolled out a new feature called View Count that allows users to know more about their audience. As the name suggests, the new Twitter View Count feature allows you to see how many times your tweet has been seen. The feature is quite similar to the number of views on YouTube videos. The new features will help users to better understand their reach. As per new Twitter owner Elon Musk, 90% of Twitter users don’t tweet, reply or like, but just read the tweets. The new Twitter feature was announced by Elon Musk himself in a tweet.

“Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video. Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions.” Elon Musk wrote in his tweet.

A new Views tab can now be seen below a tweet right next to Retweets, Quote tweets and Likes. It is worth noting that the View Count feature is only available on new tweets. It is also not yet clear whether the feature counts quick scroll as a view or not.

Also read: Apple iPhone 14 Pro available at Rs 1,01,505 on Flipkart after Rs 28,395 discount, check details



Musk claims that “tweets are read ~100 times more than they are liked.”

In the last few weeks, Musk has introduced a bunch of new features on Twitter. While a few were heavily criticized by users, others were appreciated by most.