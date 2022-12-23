Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Twitter will show you number of views on your tweet, just like YouTube

A new Views tab can now be seen below a tweet right next to Retweets, Quote tweets and Likes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

Twitter will show you number of views on your tweet, just like YouTube
Musk claims that “tweets are read ~100 times more than they are liked.” (Image: Reuters)

Twitter has rolled out a new feature called View Count that allows users to know more about their audience. As the name suggests, the new Twitter View Count feature allows you to see how many times your tweet has been seen. The feature is quite similar to the number of views on YouTube videos. The new features will help users to better understand their reach. As per new Twitter owner Elon Musk, 90% of Twitter users don’t tweet, reply or like, but just read the tweets. The new Twitter feature was announced by Elon Musk himself in a tweet.

“Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video. Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions.” Elon Musk wrote in his tweet.

A new Views tab can now be seen below a tweet right next to Retweets, Quote tweets and Likes. It is worth noting that the View Count feature is only available on new tweets. It is also not yet clear whether the feature counts quick scroll as a view or not.

Also read: Apple iPhone 14 Pro available at Rs 1,01,505 on Flipkart after Rs 28,395 discount, check details

Musk claims that “tweets are read ~100 times more than they are liked.”

In the last few weeks, Musk has introduced a bunch of new features on Twitter. While a few were heavily criticized by users, others were appreciated by most.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Type 2 diabetes: From fried food to fruit juice, avoid eating these items in high blood sugar
Beware! There can be hidden cameras in your hotel room, check how to spot one
Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak Temple to take blessing from Lord Ganesha on his birthday, photos go viral
Viral Photos of the Day: Priyanka Chopra poses for paps, Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte promote Monika O My Darling
Shraddha Walker murder: 5 most horrific crimes that took place in Delhi, Dehradun, Jabalpur and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 552 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.