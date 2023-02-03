Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale: Apple AirPods Pro at just Rs 6,900 after Rs 20,000 discount

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro 2 was launched by the tech giant a few months ago alongside the Apple iPhone 14 series. The Apple AirPod Pro 2 succeeds the original Apple AirPods Pro that was launched in 2019. The Apple AirPods are the most popular TWS earbuds across the globe and the AirPod Pro 2 is the flagship in its category. The new-generation Apple AirPods Pro looks almost identical to its predecessor, however it gets some major upgrades under the hood. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are currently priced at Rs 26,900 on Apple’s official website however, you can get the Apple AirPods Pro at just Rs 6,900 after Rs 20,000 discount in the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale that begins today (February 3).

Powered by the new H2 chip, AirPods Pro 2 unlocks breakthrough audio performance, including major upgrades to Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode, while also delivering a unique way to experience Spatial Audio that’s even more immersive.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 is currently priced at Rs 26,900 on Flipkart which is same as the Apple store but on the ecommerce platform, buyers can get additional Rs 2,500 off when paying via HDFC Bank debit or credit card. This brings the price of Apple AirPods Pro down to Rs 24,400. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 17,500 in exchange for your old smartphone. This means after all bank offers and discounts you can get Apple AirPods Pro 2 at just Rs 6,900 in Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale after Rs 20,000 off.