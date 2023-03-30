Can’t afford an Apple Watch Ultra? Gizmore has launched a lookalike which costs just Rs 1,999

Gizmore Vogue

Apple Watch Ultra is currently the flagship smartwatch in the company’s portfolio. The Watch Ultra comes with a unique rugged design and features due to which the product is quite expensive when compared to other products in the market. But if you are keen to buy a smartwatch like the Apple Watch and you are on a budget, Gizmore has launched a new Vogue smartwatch that looks exactly like an Apple Watch Ultra. This sleek smartwatch boasts a large 1.95-inch (320X385) pixels HD display. This smartwatch will be available at an affordable price of Rs 1,999 starting on Flipkart. It is also available on Gizmore’s website.

With a 91% body-to-screen ratio, it offers a bigger edge-to-edge display with a better form factor. The smartwatch offers a split-screen view for the shortcut menu.The always-on display screen also offers 600 nits of brightness. Gizmore Vogue supports over 100 watch faces and a rotating dial.

It has 2 dedicated buttons one for power on and off and 2nd to view recent tasks which is a unique feature and shortcut to reach on last opened application. The smartwatch offers a GPS trajectory feature which allows users to track all their activity and share it with friends and family via the Vfit app. The smartwatch also has all the essential trackers and allows users to monitor their heart rate, SpO2 levels, menstrual cycle, and sleep cycle and even gives meditation, sedentary and dehydration reminders.

The smartwatch is available in three colour options- Black, Orange and White. It will be available on Flipkart and Gizmore.in from March 2023, for Rs 1,999.