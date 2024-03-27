Twitter
Apple reveals dates of WWDC 2024, new iOS for iPhones will be unveiled on…

Free for all developers, WWDC24 will spotlight the latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS advancements.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 08:52 AM IST

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple has announced it will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) online from June 10 through 14, 2024. Developers and students will have the opportunity to celebrate in person at a special event at Apple Park on opening day.

Free for all developers, WWDC24 will spotlight the latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS advancements. As part of Apple’s ongoing commitment to helping developers elevate their apps and games, the event will also provide them with unique access to Apple experts, as well as insight into new tools, frameworks, and features.

Developers and students will be able to discover the latest Apple software and technologies by tuning into the keynote, and they can experience WWDC24 throughout the week on the Apple Developer app, Apple Developer website, and YouTube. This year’s conference will include video sessions and opportunities to engage with Apple designers and engineers and connect with the worldwide developer community.

WWDC24 will include an in-person experience on June 10 that will provide developers the opportunity to watch the keynote at Apple Park, meet with Apple team members, and take part in special activities. Space will be limited, and details on how to apply to attend can be found on the Apple Developer site and app.

Apple is proud to support the next generation of developers through the Swift Student Challenge, one of many Apple programs that seek to uplift the next generation of developers, creators, and entrepreneurs. On March 28, this year’s applicants will be notified of their status, and winners will be eligible to apply for the in-person experience at Apple Park. Fifty Distinguished Winners, who are recognised for outstanding submissions, will be invited to Cupertino for a three-day experience.

Apple will share additional conference information in advance of WWDC24 through the Apple Developer app and website.

