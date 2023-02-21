Apple iPhone expensive than Mercedes-Benz GLA SUV, factory sealed first-gen model sells at...

First-gen Apple iPhone

Apple iPhone is one of the most popular smartphone models across the globe. The Apple iPhone is the best-selling product from the Cupertino based tech giants’ portfolio and it carries on the legacy of Apple’s co-founder Steve Jobs. Apple released the first ever iPhone almost 16 years ago on June 29 in 2007 and since then the device has completely revolutionised the smartphone market. At that time, the Apple iPhone was priced at $599 (around Rs 49 thousand). But recently, the iconic first-gen Apple iPhone in its original sealed box went under the hammer and it has managed to fetch $63,356 (around Rs 52,43,659). The smartphone has been auctioned by LCG Auctions and it received the first bid of $2500. For context, the price of a Mercedes-Benz GLA SUV is Rs 46.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The first Apple iPhone had a 3.5-inch LCD display with thick bezels but the future generation of the product helped Apple to become one of the most valuable companies ever. The first Apple iPhone had a thick chassis, a basic home button, a 2MP camera at the rear and it was powered by a Samsung chipset.

The limited number of buttons and support for multi-touch made the iPhone popular at its launch as there were not many touchscreen smartphone manufacturers in 2007. Most smartphones launched in that era were relying on a stylus based touch interface. Since then, Apple has come a long way and reflection of the first iPhone model can be even found in the current flagships.

The first-gen Apple iPhone model auctioned by LCG Auctions has a pretty interesting story too. The owner of the phone, Karen Green, received the Apple iPhone as a gift from her friend almost 15 years ago. At that time, the Apple iPhone only ran on AT&T’s network and the owner was a Verizon customer that is why it was stored and forgotten for more than decade.