HomeTechnology

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 Plus available at Rs 24,999 after Rs 57,000 off in Flipkart sale, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 15 Plus looks similar to Apple iPhone 14 Plus at first glance however it is a lot different in terms of feel.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 18, 2024, 02:01 PM IST

Apple iPhone 15 Plus
Apple iPhone 15 Plus is doing tremendously well in terms of sales when it comes to its predecessor Apple iPhone 14 Plus. It is getting much love from Apple fans and it is also being considered as an affordable alternative to the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. If you are planning to buy a new smartphone that comes with a powerful camera, big display and long battery life, Apple iPhone 15 Plus may be the right pick for you as it is currently available at a massive discount in Flipkart sale. At the time of launch, Apple iPhone 15 Plus with 128GB storage was priced at Rs 89,900 India. However, Apple iPhone 15 Plus is currently available at just Rs 24,999 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 57,000 off. 

Apple iPhone 15 Plus looks similar to Apple iPhone 14 Plus at first glance however it is a lot different in terms of feel. The Apple iPhone 15 Plus edges are not as flat as its predecessor. Apple iPhone 15 Plus’ camera is the biggest update in the new-gen Apple iPhone. The Apple iPhone 15 Plus gets a 48MP primary sensor like the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. The 48MP camera is supported with a 12MP secondary sensor. Apple iPhone 15 Plus looks similar to Apple iPhone 14 Plus at first glance however it is a lot different in terms of feel. The Apple iPhone 15 Plus edges are not as flat as its predecessor. 

Apple iPhone 15 Plus is listed at Rs 81,999 on Flipkart and buyers can get Rs 4000 off on SBI Credit Card transactions, bringing the price of Apple iPhone 15 down to Rs 77,999. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 53,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. Further bringing down the price of Apple iPhone 15 Plus down to Rs 24,999. This means, with all bank offers and discounts, you can get Apple iPhone 15 Plus at Rs 24,999 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 57,000 off. For context, Apple iPhone 14 is priced at Rs 69,900 on Apple’s official store.

