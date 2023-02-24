Apple iPhone 14 on sale with whopping discount at just Rs 14000, but there's a catch

Apple is offering iPhone 14 at just Rs 14,000 with a whopping discount, but there is a catch. This is a fantastic opportunity for you if you've been waiting for the proper time to get Apple's newest smartphone. Together with the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, the Apple iPhone 14 was introduced last year with a starting price of Rs 79,900.

The Apple Store, which doesn't frequently provide discounts, is giving the iPhone 14 out for an extremely low price. With the Apple Store's deal, you may trade in your old phone and receive a massive discount on new iPhone 14 in exchange. The next step is a bank offer, which will further lower the price. See how these deals perform and enable you to purchase an iPhone 14 for a very low cost.

The iPhone 14 is currently available for just Rs 14,170, down from its original retail price of Rs 79,990 in the Apple Store. The iPhone 14 can be purchased for up to Rs 58,730 off thanks to a trade-in deal from the Apple Store. You can exchange an old phone that is in good working shape and has not been damaged.

You may also take advantage of a bank offer by using HDFC cards to pay for the iPhone 14 to receive more than Rs 7000 off. After adding up all the savings, the brand-new iPhone 14 is now yours for the low price of Rs 14,170.

