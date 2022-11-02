Airtel 5G Plus crosses 1 million users mark in less than 30 days

Airtel 5G Plus

Bharti Airtel has announced that it has crossed the 1 million unique 5G user mark on its network. The company achieved this milestone in less than 30 days of its commercial launch even as the network is being built. Earlier this month, Airtel announced the advent of its 5G services in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi. The services in these cities are getting rolled out in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.

Airtel initiated the 5G trials in 2021 and became the first operator to commercially launch 5G in the country. Customers with 5G smartphones can use the Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans until the roll out is more widespread. There is no need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

Also Read: Apple iPhone users will be able to use Airtel 5G, Jio 5G services from next week

Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, said “These are early days but the response from customers have been very encouraging. Our network is being built every day even as all 5G devices are now capable of working on the Airtel 5G Plus network barring a few exceptions which should also be done in the coming weeks. We will continue to advance our network with a vision to connect the entire country.”

Airtel 5G Plus runs on a technology that has the widest acceptance in the world with the most developed ecosystem. Airtel claims to deliver between 20 to 30 times higher speeds than today coupled with brilliant voice experience and super-fast call connect. Airtel 5G Plus network will also be kinder to the environment with its special power reduction solution.