A ‘robot lawyer’ will defend a human in court for the first time in history

Representational image

There's no denying that AI is the future and it is taking over almost everything slowly and steadily. But, did you ever think that AI would replace a human layer in the courtroom?

Yes, you heard it right an accused in the US is going to be defended by AI. The defence from an Artificial Intelligence-enabled bot. History is set to be drafted in the United States next month when "the world's first robot lawyer" will defend an alleged traffic rule violator, New York Post reported.

Enabled by the DoNotPay application, it will listen to court arguments in real-time and will advice the defendant what to respond via an earpiece.