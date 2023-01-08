A ‘robot lawyer’ will defend a human in court for the first time in history

There's no denying that AI is the future and it is taking over almost everything slowly and steadily. But, did you ever think that AI would replace a human layer in the courtroom?
Yes, you heard it right an accused in the US is going to be defended by AI. The defence from an Artificial Intelligence-enabled bot. History is set to be drafted in the United States next month when "the world's first robot lawyer" will defend an alleged traffic rule violator, New York Post reported.
The defendant will only say what the DoNotPay AI will instruct, New Scientist, a science and technology website reported. The location or defendant's name is yet to be disclosed. The in-person speeding ticket hearing is scheduled to take place in a U.S. courtroom sometime in February.
DoNotPay will also cover the traffic ticket fine if the defendant loses the case.
As a "robot lawyer," DoNotPay is a downloadable mobile application that makes use of artificial intelligence to provide legal services. It comes with a subscription cost of $36 for a period of three months. DoNotPay began in 2015 as a basic chatbot, meant to help users navigate bureaucratic and legal hassles, mostly using conversation templates.