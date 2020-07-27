WATCH: Former Chelsea star Branislav Ivanovic drops and breaks Russian Cup trophy during title celebrations

Zenit skipper Branislav Ivanovic accidentally dropped and shattered the Russia League trophy during the post-match title celebrations.

The former Chelsea defender managed to pull off this historic blunder just moments after Zenit had defeated FC Khimki to clinch the league.

After guiding the Saint Petersburg side to a narrow 1-0 win, an over-enthusiastic Ivanovic saw the glass-made trophy slip out of his grasp mere seconds later and fall to the ground.

Upon its impact with the floor, the clear-glass cup instantly shattered in a number of places while Zenit players looked on in disbelief.

However, the Serbian defender managed to see the funny side of the incident and cracked a smile while his fellow teammates tried to fix the broken trophy.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

Here is another angle of the same video:

We love a dropped trophy. Here's Branislav Ivanović this evening making a meal of lifting the Russian Cup. pic.twitter.com/5VA7EnMPuN — The Blizzard (@blzzrd) July 25, 2020

Ivanovic is popularly known amongst football fans for his nine-year stint with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge between 2008 and 2017 where he managed to lift multiple English League titles and European trophies with the Blues.