Cristiano Ronaldo gets VVIP treatment in Riyadh, amusement park closed for 2 hours during his family's visit

Ronaldo with his partner Georgina Rodriguez.

Cristiano Ronaldo sent shockwaves through the football world when he signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Al Nassr last month. After departing Manchester United, the superstar footballer made his way to Saudi Arabia for his first venture in Asia. Reports suggest that Ronaldo will be earning a staggering €200 million during his time with Al-Nassr.

The global icon is living a lavish lifestyle in Saudi Arabia and is receiving VVIP treatment. According to a report in Mundo Deportivo, an amusement park in Riyadh was closed for two hours exclusively for Ronaldo and his family. The renowned footballer visited the amusement park with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, and their children, enjoying a private and luxurious experience.

Quality time with my loves pic.twitter.com/1kQk9aUkOs — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 16, 2023

Ronaldo and his partner Georgina have been granted an exception to the Saudi law prohibiting unmarried couples from living together, and are now allowed to remain together in the country. Despite the usual sanctions that would be imposed on such a couple, the famous duo will be exempt from any punishment during their stay.

Prior to his Al-Nassr debut, Ronaldo will take the field in Saudi Arabia for the first time, leading a combined team of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal against PSG on January 19. Adding to the anticipation of this highly-anticipated fixture, Lionel Messi will be part of the PSG squad.

Ronaldo is set to remain in Saudi Arabia until May, when Al-Nassr's season concludes. The team has four matches scheduled for February, four for March, three for April, and six for May, and Ronaldo is expected to play a pivotal role in each of these fixtures. With Al-Nassr currently at the top of the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo will be hoping to make a lasting impression on his new team.

