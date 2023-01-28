'Could have been dead': UFC superstar Conor McGregor survives major scare after being hit by a car, shares video

File Photo

Conor McGregor is no stranger to the spotlight, but today, it's not his affinity for martial arts or his penchant for stirring up controversy that has the world abuzz - it's the fact that he miraculously avoided serious injury after being struck by a car.

McGregor recently revealed that he could have been dead after a harrowing cycling incident near his home in Dublin, Ireland on Friday. Fortunately, he managed to escape unscathed, crediting his expertise in wrestling and judo for saving him from any serious injury.

Taking to Instagram, he revealed the details of the accident, "Got a bang of a car just now from behind. A sun trap, the driver couldn't see me. Full speed straight through me. Thank you God, it wasn't my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life."

While the severity of the collision remains uncertain, McGregor revealed his clothes were torn and he had sustained a small open wound on his upper leg. Fortunately, the incident ended without any serious injury and the motorist graciously offered to drive the UFC star back home, as his bike was in no condition to travel.

McGregor, the biggest star in MMA and UFC history has not fought since suffering a serious leg injury during a loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. This week, McGregor revealed that the UFC had asked him to appear as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter reality series later this year, though he did not indicate whether or not he had accepted the offer.

Notably, McGregor had already coached a previous season of TUF in 2015. Additionally, Spanish officials confirmed to ESPN that McGregor is under investigation for allegedly physically assaulting a woman on his yacht last summer; however, McGregor has denied the allegations.

The former two-division UFC champion has signaled his intent to fight at welterweight when he steps back into the Octagon, and a handful of fighters have been mentioned as potential opponents for the superstar. One name that keeps coming up is Michael Chandler, who has been vocal about his desire to face the Dublin native in what could be a fight-of-the-year contender.

