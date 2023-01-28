‘Teams like New Zealand, South Africa should be banned…’: Batter makes shocking claim

Image Source: Twitter/ Blackcaps

Team India last clinched an ICC Trophy around a decade ago when they managed to win the Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni’s captaincy. Since then, India has failed to win any ICC trophy though the Men in Blue came very near to clinching the ICC trophy.

Team India reached the semi-final of ODI World Cup in 2015 and 2019 and lost in finals of 2017 ICC Champions Trophy against Pakistan.

Team India lost in the final of 2014 T20 World Cup and reached the last four in the 2016 and 2022 editions. Team India lost in the World Test Championship final in 2021.

Several cricket experts keep on highlighting this fact that Indian team is not good enough to win the ICC trophies. But former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal said that India is a great team.

"People talk about India having not won an ICC event for 10 years. You can't win every ICC event. And if winning an ICC trophy is the only criterion then teams like New Zealand and South Africa should be banned since they haven't won any. So this is just a pick. India is a great team and is playing at a different level," said Akmal on Paktv.tv.

Meanwhile, India is set to host 2023 ODI World Cup and the Men In Blue will have the golden chance to win the prestigious trophy in home conditions. It is to be noted that host nations have emerged victorious in the last three editions of ODI World Cup - England (2019), Australia(2015) and India(2011).