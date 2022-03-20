All England Open 2022 Live Streaming: Where and when to watch Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen in India

India's young SENsation Lakshya will be all set to face reigning Olympic champion, Viktor Axelsen of Denmark, in the All England Open 2022 Finals. The World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen had stunned defending champion Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia to book a maiden final berth on Saturday.

The 20-year-old had become only the fourth men's singles player after Prakash Nath, Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand to reach the final of the tournament. He had defeated his Malaysian counterpart and sixth seed Lee 21-13 12-21 21-19 in a match that lasted one hour and 16 minutes.

As for Axelsen, he marched into the finals by defeating Tien Chen in two-straight sets. He had even defeated India’s B Sai Praneeth, Mark Caljouw and Anthony Sinisuka to reach the semis.

As far as their clash against each other is concerned, both had last played against each other in the semi-final of the German Open tournament earlier in the month. World No. 11 had stunned the Olympic champion 21-13, 12-21, 22-20 in a match that lasted for an hour and 10 minutes.

That was Lakshya's first victory over Axelsen, who had a 4-0 head-to-head record against the Indian ahead of that clash.

When and where to watch Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen - All England Open 2022

Where and when is the Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen, All England Open 2022 Final match being played?

The Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen, All England Open 2022 Final match will be played on March 20, 2022, at Utilita Arena Birmingham in the United Kingdom.

What time does the Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen, All England Open 2022 Final match begin?

The Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen, All England Open 2022 Final match will start after 7:30 PM, (around 9:30 PM) IST on Sunday. It is the last match of the tournament.

Where to watch Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen, All England Open 2022 Final live in India (TV channels)?

The Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen, All England Open 2022 Final live match will be telecasted on VH1, MTV, History TV 18 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen, All England Open 2022 Final live streaming?

The Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen, All England Open 2022 Final live telecast will be available online on Voot Select in India.