Quick and Easy Guide: How to update your mobile number on your Aadhaar card online

Updating the mobile number on your Aadhaar card is a simple and straightforward process that can be done in just a few steps. Having an updated mobile number linked to your Aadhaar card is important because it allows the authorities to easily contact you if there are any issues with your card, and it also makes it easier for you to access your Aadhaar card online.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to update the mobile number on your Aadhaar card.

1. The first step in updating your mobile number on your Aadhaar card is to visit the official website of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which is the government agency responsible for issuing Aadhaar cards. The website can be found at https://uidai.gov.in/.

2. Once you are on the UIDAI website, click on the "My Aadhaar" tab and then select "Update Aadhaar Details (Online)" from the drop-down menu. This will take you to the "Aadhaar Self Service Update Portal" where you can update your Aadhaar card details.

3. On the "Aadhaar Self Service Update Portal" page, click on the "Update Your Address Online" tab.

4. Next, you will need to enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and the security code that is displayed on the screen. Then, click on the "Send OTP" button to receive an OTP (one-time password) on your mobile number that is currently linked to your Aadhaar card.

5. Once you receive the OTP, enter it in the provided field and click on the "Login" button to log in to your Aadhaar account.

6. After logging in, you will be able to update your mobile number by clicking on the "Mobile Number" field and entering your new mobile number.

7. Once you have entered your new mobile number, click on the "Submit Update Request" button to submit your request for updating the mobile number on your Aadhaar card.

8. After you have submitted your request, you will need to upload supporting documents to verify your identity and the mobile number that you have provided. The documents that are accepted as proof of identity and mobile number are listed on the UIDAI website.

9. Once you have uploaded the required documents, your request for updating the mobile number on your Aadhaar card will be processed by the UIDAI. You will receive a notification on your new mobile number once the update is complete.

In conclusion, updating the mobile number on your Aadhaar card is a simple process that can be done online. By following the steps outlined above, you can easily update your mobile number and ensure that your Aadhaar card is up-to-date.