PNB new rule: Insufficient funds in account may incur charges for ATM transactions, check details

PNB New Rule: Starting May 1, 2023, Punjab National Bank (PNB) will implement a new rule where account holders withdrawing money from ATMs with insufficient balance will be charged Rs 10 and GST, according to information posted on PNB's website. PNB customers should take note of this new policy when making ATM withdrawals to avoid any unexpected fees.

In addition, PNB is also planning to increase the annual fee for issuing and maintaining debit cards and prepaid cards, as well as introducing charges for e-commerce transactions made through point-of-sale (POS) and debit cards. Customers should stay informed of these changes in order to manage their finances effectively.

In the event that a PNB card is lost or stolen, customers can immediately block their card through several methods including calling the toll-free number 1800 180 2222, sending an SMS from their registered mobile number to 5607040, or logging into internet banking services to block the card.

If an ATM withdrawal is unsuccessful but the amount has already been deducted from the account, PNB advises customers that such cases will be settled within 7 days. If a claim is made within 30 days, the bank will pay a fine of Rs 100 per day. Customers can file a complaint by calling 0120.2490000.

PNB's new policy changes aim to improve the bank's services and operations while maintaining customer satisfaction. Customers are encouraged to keep themselves informed of any updates or changes by regularly checking PNB's website or contacting the bank directly.

