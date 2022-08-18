Adani Gas reduces CNG, domestic piped natural gas prices- Check revised rates here

File Photo

Adani Gas Ltd. (AGL) has announced price reductions for compressed natural gas (CNG) and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) in 19 geographical areas. Adani Total Gas has reduced the price of domestic PNG by up to Rs 3.20 per SCM, while CNG has been reduced by Rs 4.7 per kg.

"The reduction in gas prices has been effected from 17 August 2022 across 19 geographical areas covered by ATGL, which will result in considerable savings for the lakhs of consumers we serve," Adani Gas Total in a statement said.

“Adani Total Gas welcomes the continued support of the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to city gas distribution companies by way of the recent decision to increase the allocation of domestic gas and revise downward the Unified Base Price (UBP) applicable for CNG and Home PNG", it further added.

The statement further read, "The recent intervention by the Government of India has helped the CGD industry to moderate down the prices of CNG and Home PNG to the end consumers. Adani Total Gas, in line with its stated policy of taking care of consumer interest, has immediately reversed the increase effected in the prices and reduced the price for domestic PNG by up to Rs 3.20 per SCM and that of CNG by up to Rs 4.7 per kg."