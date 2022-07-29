Tecno Spark 9T budget smartphone with triple-camera setup launched in India, check details

Tecno Spark 9T

Tecno Spark 9T has been launched in India. Tecno has expanded its smartphone lineup in India with the launch of new Tecno Spark 9T. The new smartphone joins the newly launched Tecno Spark 9 in the Tecno Spark 9-series. The Tecno Spark 9T is powered by a MediaTek chipset and features a triple-camera setup at the rear. The entry-level smartphone also packs a large battery with support for fast charging. The Tecno Spark 9T will be offered in India in a single variant that is priced at Rs 9,299. As per the company, the current pricing is part of an introductory offer and the smartphone will go on sale in the country from August 6 via Amazon. The Tecno Spark 9T will be available in four colour options- Turquoise Cyan, Atlantic Blue, Iris Purple, and Tahiti Gold colours.

Tecno Spark 9T specifications

Tecno Spark 9T features a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with a water drop notch. The display gets a refresh rate of 60Hz. Under the hood, Tecno Spark 9T is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC with hyperEngine technology. The chipset is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that can be extended via microSD card. The RAM of the smartphone can also be increased virtually.

When it comes to camera, the Tecno Spark 9T comes with a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50 MP primary sensor. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone sports a 8MP camera at the front. The smartphone also gets a side-mounted fingerprint reader and an IPX2 splash-resistant rating. The Tecno Spark 9T is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.