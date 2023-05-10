Search icon
Sachin Tendulkar creates huge buzz on Twitter, reveals his favourite cheat meal

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 10, 2023, 08:31 PM IST

The cricketing prowess of Sachin Tendulkar has gained him admirers all over the world. For many generations, the 49-year-old athlete has served as an inspiration. Currently, he is succeeding online as well. The cricketer currently maintains contact with his followers through posts, tales, and a variety of other activities on numerous social media channels.

He recently, participated in a Twitter discussion with users where they asked him a variety of questions using the hashtag #AskSachin. We were excited when one particular question caught our attention. It was about his go-to indulgence.

 

 

A person named Prince Sanghvi posted, "Your favourite cheat meal of all time #AskSachin." Guess what his answer was! It's our all-time favourite Biryani. Yes, you read that right! Like us, Sachin loves biryani too. Check out the tweet here:

Sachin has already gushed about how much he adores biryani. The cricketer frequently mentions the dish in interviews and chat shows, as you can see if you look through them. In fact, cricketer Irfan Pathan claimed that Sachin Tendulkar adored the biryani that Ammi once delivered for the squad in Sudha Menon's book "Recipes for Life." So much so that he expressed a wish to eat the same biryani once more the following day as well.

