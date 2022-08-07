Raksha Bandhan 2022: Here's list of government policies for women's safety, security

Photo: PTI

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, let's look at the various policies introduced by the central government to ensure women's safety and security.

Nirbhaya Fund:

The Nirbhaya Fund was set up by the government has established the Nirbhaya Fund for women’s safety and security projects, for which the Ministry of Women and Children is responsible.

Under the Nirbhaya Fund, the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) has also undertaken various initiatives such as training and skill development programmes for Investigation Officers, Prosecution Officers, and Medical Officers, as well as the distribution of Sexual Assault Evidence Collection (SAEC) Kits to States/UTs.

181 Helpline:

In states and UTs since 2018-19, an emergency response system has also been operational. The pan-India women helpline helps in the dispatch of local resources for the rescue of women from situations of distress.

The 181 helpline has also been integrated as a quick-dial feature on the Truecaller app. This integration has led to over 4000 calls being made daily to the Delhi Commission of Women for help and rescue. Daily calls jumped by 200 per cent due to increased awareness about the helpline.

One Stop Centres (OSCs):

For women that have endured violence, One Stop Centres (OSCs) have been established with psycho-social and mental health care needs that women in distress may need for support and Swadhar Grehs for women that are facing difficult circumstances or destitution.

As of April 2022, 4.93 lakh women have sought assistance from 704 OSCs that are operational in 35 states/UTs.

Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children (CCPWC) Scheme:

Under the "Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children (CCPWC) Scheme," the Ministry of Home Affairs has provided financial assistance to states/UTs for capacity-building activities toward the establishment of cyber forensic-cum-training laboratories, and the training of cyber consultants, public prosecutors and judicial officers.

