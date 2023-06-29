Delhi: 5 most beautiful places to visit during this rainy season

Delhi: 5 most beautiful places to visit during the rainy season

Indian cities transform into their most beautiful form as the monsoon approaches and Delhi, the national capital looks beautiful during rainfall. Rain turns the city into a lush paradise that highlights all of its natural beauty. Delhi has so many places where you can go with your friends or family and have a good time during the monsoon.

Here is a list of locations you must visit during the monsoon in Delhi-NCR.

Safdarjung's tomb:

Safdarjung's tomb is a sandstone and marble mausoleum in Delhi. The monument's domed and arched red, brown, and white coloured structures give it a feeling of openness and an intimidating presence. It was constructed in 1754 in the late Mughal Empire style for Nawab Safdarjung. It is located in Airforce Golf Course, Delhi Race Club. The nearest metro to reach Safdarjung’s tomb is the Jorbhagh station.

Red Fort Complex:

Red Fort is another historic monument of India. During the monsoon season, the beauty of the whole place escalates. It is adjacent to an older fort, the Salimgarh, built by Islam Shah Suri in 1546, with which it forms the Red Fort Complex. The nearest metro to reach the location is Lal Qila station.

Purana Qila:

Purana Qila is one of Delhi’s oldest fort. It was constructed by the second Mughal Emperor Humayun and the Surid Sultan Sher Shah Suri, and many believe it to be situated where the ancient city of Indraprastha once stood. The entry fee is just Rs 20 per person and is open from 7 am to 5 pm. Purana Qila's nearest metro station is Pragati Maidan metro.

Lodi Garden:

Lodi Gardens is a city park situated in New Delhi. It is one of the most prominent parks in Delhi. Grab your umbrella and take walks in the beautiful garden. The smell of the greenery will freshen your mind. The Jor Bagh Metro Station on the yellow line is the closest station to Lodi Garden.

Humayun's tomb:

Humayun's tomb is the tomb of Humayun in Delhi. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the tomb turns magical during the rainy season. It is also considered as one of the finest examples of Mughal architecture. The entry ticket is Rs. 10/Adult (Indian) and Rs. 250 for foreigners. Free for Children below 15 years. You can make a visit to the splendid Humayun's Tomb between Monday to Sunday from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Humayun Tomb's nearest metro stations are Race course station and Jor Bagh Station.