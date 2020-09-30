Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for KXIP vs MI IPL 2020

Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians have endured an inconsistent run in IPL 2020. After Mumbai Indians lost their opening game to Chennai Super Kings, Rohit Sharma’s side won against Kolkata Knight Riders but suffered heartbreak at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Super Over. Kings XI Punjab also let victory slip out of their grasp when they lost two wickets in the final two balls to lose to Delhi Capitals in the Super Over. After trouncing Virat Kohli’s RCB thanks to KL Rahul’s ton, they were undone in spectacular fashion by Rahul Tewatia and Sanju Samson’s knocks in Sharjah.

Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab have played 24 times in the IPL, with Rohit Sharma’s team having a 13-11 advantage against Kings XI Punjab. But, KL Rahul’s side has narrowed the gap down by winning two out of the last five encounters and they will be expected to give a tough fight in their first match at Abu Dhabi. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have already played two games at the Sheikh Zayed stadium, winning one and losing one.

Dream11 Prediction – Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians - IPL 2020

KXIP vs MI Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians: My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Bishnoi, Rahul Chahar

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians: Probable Playing 11

Kings XI Punjab: Mayank Agarwal, Lokesh Rahul(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

KXIP vs MI My Dream11 Team

KL Rahul (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians: Match details

The match will be played on October 1, 2020, Tuesday. It will start at 7:30 PM IST at the Shiekh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

KXIP vs MI squads:

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP): Lokesh Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh

Mumbai Indians (MI): Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson

