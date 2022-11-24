Search icon
'Was Aaftab Poonawala spared as Uddhav Thackeray was supported by NCP, Congress'? BJP's question on Shraddha murder

Shraddha Walkar was a resident of Maharashtra's Palghar district and had met her lover-turned-killer in Mumbai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 10:54 AM IST

Shraddha Walkar murder case: Walkar had written the complaint on November 23, 2020, to the Tulinj police station. (File)

Ashish Shelar, the Mumbai BJP chief, has demanded a police investigation into Shraddha Walkar's 2020 letter to find out if the complaint against Aaftab Poonawala was willfully ignored. In the complaint written nearly two years before she was actually murdered by her live-in partner, the woman had said the accused thrashed her and threatened to cut her into pieces.

Shraddha Walkar was a resident of Maharashtra's Palghar district and had met her lover-turned-killer in Mumbai. They worked together in a call center before moving with him to Delhi. 

Shelar attacked the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, and said it should be investigated if the complaint was ignored. 

"Why did the Maharashtra Police not take any action on her (Walkar's) letter? Was it because Shraddha's last name was Walkar or because he (the accused's name is) Aaftab? Or was it because the chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray) was supported by NCP and Congress in office," he was quoted by PTI as saying. 

He said timely intervention by the police would have saved Walkar's life. 

He said the police must investigate if the complaint was suppressed. 

Walkar had written the complaint on November 23, 2020, to the Tulinj police station.

The police claimed that Walkar had lodged the complaint in a fit of rage and that the issues between them were resolved. The case was closed after she withdrew her complaint.

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said her life could have been saved had the police acted on her complaint. 

"I have seen it. The letter is very serious. We have to investigate why no action was taken on her complaint," he said.

He said a probe will be launched in connection with this. 

Walkar was murdered on May 18 and her body was chopped into 35 pieces as written by her in her complaint. 

The accused threw the pieces to several locations across Delhi and NCR. 

The police haven't been able to locate the woman's head. 

Aaftab had told the police he burnt the head to conceal her identity. 

