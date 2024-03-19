Twitter
India

Varanasi Lok Sabha Constituency: Things to know

The Lok Sabha 2024 elections are planned to start on April 14, and the results will be declared on June 4. Uttar Pradesh, with 80 Lok Sabha constituencies, will witness this year's polls in seven phases.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 19, 2024, 02:40 PM IST

The Lok Sabha 2024 elections are planned to start on April 14, and the results will be declared on June 4. Uttar Pradesh, with 80 Lok Sabha constituencies, will witness this year's polls in seven phases. 

For the third time, Prime Minister Modi is running from Varanasi in the Lok Sabha elections. He emerged victorious in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, surpassing the margin of victory of his predecessor and BJP mainstay, Murali Manohar Joshi.

The Congress has not yet revealed who will represent the well-known constituency. In 2019, there were rumours that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would run from Varanasi, but the party nominated Ajay Rai, who had also run from the seat in 2014.

The district has 30,78,735 voters, including 16,62,490 men, 14,16,071 women, and 174 third-gender people. The Varanasi Lok Sabha area has 19,62,948 voters, including 10,65,485 men, 8,97,328 women, and 135 third-gender people. The district has 52,174 first-time voters aged between 18 and 19, with 31,538 of them residing in the Varanasi LS area. This figure exceeds the number of voters aged 80 and up, which stands at 41,356 district-wide and 25,984 in the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, as reported by Times Of India. 

Despite the Congress party's claim on this seat, no other political party has released their candidate against PM Modi, with the exception of the Samajwadi Party, which announced the candidature of former UP minister Surendra Patel from Varanasi. The goal of the 2024 Lok Sabha election contest in Varanasi, according to Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Dilip Singh Patel, the president of the Kashi regional unit, and Vidyasagar Rai, the chief of the city unit, will be to guarantee Modi's victory by an unprecedented margin.

