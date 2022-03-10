UP Election Results 2022: Amit Shah welcomes BJP’s victory, thanks people for ‘having faith in PM Modi’

After the massive victory of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, Union Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed the big win of the party and thanked the people of the state for the unwavering support in the polls.

BJP has won for the second consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh, achieving a landslide victory in the state with a total of 265 out of 403 assembly seats in the state. This means that current Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be crowned the CM post once again.

In a series of tweets, BJP leader Amit Shah expressed his gratitude towards the people of Uttar Pradesh, including the farmers and the economically weak for the unwavering support and faith they had in Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the polls.

2014, 2017, 2019 और आज 2022 में निरंतर प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में अपना अटूट विश्वास प्रकट करने के लिए उत्तर प्रदेश की जनता को नमन करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 10, 2022

Amit Shah, well welcoming the victory on Twitter, said, “BJP's grand win in UP is the victory of unshakable faith of poor and farmers in PM Modi's welfare programmes.” The senior party leader also added, “People have put their stamp of approval on UP CM Yogi Adityanath's good governance, which is free from corruption and fear.”

Shah also wrote, “I salute people of UP for their unwavering faith in PM Modi's leadership in 2014, 2019 LS polls and 2017, 2022 assembly polls.” He further thanked the people of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur for having faith in the party.

Meanwhile, after the Congress’ dismal performance in the Assembly elections in five states, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he accepted the people`s verdict and congratulated the winning parties.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted in the afternoon: "Humbly accept the people`s verdict. Best wishes to those who have won the mandate. My gratitude to all Congress workers and volunteers for their hard work and dedication. We will learn from this and keep working for the interests of the people of India."

After the counting of the votes is set to come to its end, the results show that BJP will be forming the government in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Goa while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will form the government in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies)