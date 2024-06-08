Twitter
Meet actress who made debut with Akshay Kumar, sister of a superstar, now owns clothing brand, her net worth is..

Nupur Sanon is Kriti Sanon's sister. She has been a part of the film industry since 2019. She made her debut in the music videos of B Praak's songs 'Filhall' (2019) and 'Filhaal 2: Mohabbat' (2021) opposite Akshay Kumar.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 08, 2024, 01:48 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet actress who made debut with Akshay Kumar, sister of a superstar, now owns clothing brand, her net worth is..
Many actors and actresses in the film industry work with superstars and make a name for themselves in the industry despite having no godfather. One such actress is Kriti Sanon, who has worked with many superstars including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and, Varun Dhawan among others. Despite not belonging to a film family, Kriti Sanon is now a well-established actress in the industry. The same is true with her sister Nupur Sanon who has made a unique place for herself in the industry. 

Nupur Sanon is Kriti Sanon's sister who has been a part of the film industry since 2019. She made her debut in the music videos of B Praak's songs 'Filhall' (2019) and 'Filhaal 2: Mohabbat' (2021) opposite Akshay Kumar. 

Nupur Sanon then made her debut on TV with 'Pop Kaun?'. She also played one of the leading ladies in the Telegu action movie 'Tiger Nageswar Rao' opposite Ravi Teja. 

Nupur Sanon is yet to make a mark in the film industry as her sister Kriti has but Nupur is taking this journey in her stride. Let us tell you that Nupur Sanon, who started her career as an actress, has now ventured into business. 

Nupur Sanon entered the world of business with her homegrown clothing brand, NOBO – No Boundaries. The brand’s website was unveiled during the brand’s star-studded launch event in Mumbai. 

Nupur Sanon co-founded NOBO-No Boundaries with her mom, Geeta Sanon. Let us tell you that Kriti Sanon is also a brand owner. She is the founder of her own makeup and skincare brand named Hyphen.

Nupur Sanon has an estimated net worth of $3 million or Rs 22 crore.

READ | Meet actress who refused to work with Govinda, role went to Divya Bharti, later gave 11 superhits with actor, she is..

