Kangana Ranaut compares being slapped to rape, murder; netizens dig out video of her saying opponents should be slapped

Kangana Ranaut wrote a long tweet about people who are okay with Kulwinder Kaur slapping her. Netizens dug out her viral video of her saying opposition should be slapped.

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the people 'who are ok' after she got slapped by CISF personnel, Kulwinder Kaur, at Chandigarh airport.

On X, Kangana wrote a long tweet and asserted that if someone is fine with a person assaulting another person, then they are also okay 'with rape or murder'. She wrote, "Every rapist, murderer or thief always have a strong emotional, physical, psychological or financial reason to commit a crime, no crime ever happens without a reason, yet they are convicted and sentenced to jail. If you are aligned with the criminals strong emotional impulse to commit a crime violating all laws of the land. Remember if you are ok with breaking in to someone’s intimate zone, without their permission touching their bodies and assaulting them then deep down you are ok with rape or murder also because that’s also just penetration or stab only what big deal, you must look deeper in to your psychological criminal tendencies."

She further advised not to carry the burden of grudge, hate, and jealousy, "I suggest please take up yoga and meditation or else life will become a bitter and burdensome experience, don’t carry so much grudge, hate and jealousy please, free yourself."

Every rapist, murderer or thief always have a strong emotional, physical, psychological or financial reason to commit a crime, no crime ever happens without a reason, yet they are convicted and sentenced to jail.

If you are aligned with the criminals strong emotional impulse to… — Kangana Ranaut (Modi Ka Parivar) (@KanganaTeam) June 8, 2024

As soon as Kangana tweeted, a few netizens dug out her speech about slapping opposition with 'pahadi chapedh'. In one of her promotional rallies, Kangana said, "Ek phadai chapedh inko padh gayi, toh yeh sab bhool jayenge (If they got one tight slap from a pahadi women, they'll forget everything)."

Kangana Ranaut got slapped by CISF personnel

On Thursday, Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Chandigarh airport. According to the source, The actress-turned-politician was travelling to Delhi by UK707. After the security check-in when she was going to board the flight, LCT Kulwinder Kaur, from CISF Unit slapped her. Kulwinder was upset with Kangana's remarks on Farmer's protest. The Tanu Weds Manu star filed a police complaint, and Kaur reportedly got suspended from her duty.

Read: Watch: Kangana Ranaut breaks her silence on being slapped by CISF personnel, says 'the terrorism in...'