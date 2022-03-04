Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

UP Assembly Elections 2022: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Varanasi today

BJP president Mahesh Chandra Srivastava said that PM Narendra Modi will hold roadshow from Maldahiya to Vishwanath Dham.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Mar 04, 2022, 06:24 AM IST

UP Assembly Elections 2022: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Varanasi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Varanasi today, ahead of the seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.Giving details of PM Modi’s roadshow, regional Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Mahesh Chandra Srivastava said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold roadshow from Maldahiya to Vishwanath Dham.

At Vishwanath Dham, the roadshow will conclude."After offering prayers at Vishwanath Dham Temple, PM Modi will garland the statue of Madan Mohan Malviya located at BHU Gate. Polling for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections concluded today. Polling for the seventh phase, which will be the last, will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

READ | UP Assembly Elections 2022: 55 percent voter turnout recorded in sixth phase

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.