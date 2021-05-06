Video: 'TMC goons attacked my convoy in West Midnapore,' alleges Union Minister V Muraleedharan

In what seems to be another incident of post-poll violence in West Bengal, Union minister V Muraleedharan has alleged that his convoy was attacked by goons of ruling Trinamool Congress during his visit to the state. The minister also posted a video on Twitter and the accompanying caption read, "TMC goons attacked my convoy in West Midnapore, broken windows, attacked personal staff. Cutting short my trip."

In a fierce battle of sorts against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the TMC won the recently concluded Assembly elections in the state with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee getting a third term. West Bengal witnessed a number of violent incidents since Sunday when the results were announced. Incidences of violence have since been reported in the state and the BJP is blaming the TMC for all of these.

At least six people were killed in post-poll violence in different parts of the state till Tuesday.The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that TMC-backed goons have killed a number of its workers, attacked its women members, vandalised houses, looted shops of its members and ransacked its offices.

The Home Ministry dispatched a terse reminder to the West Bengal government on Wednesday to submit a detailed report on the post-poll violence in the state, warning it that the matter will be taken "seriously" in case it fails to do so, and asked it to take necessary measures to stop such incidents "without any loss of time", officials said.

(With agency inputs)