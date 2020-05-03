Time has come to re-open Delhi, we will have to be ready to live with COVID-19: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that Delhi is ready to reopen its economy as it will not be able to sustain further lockdowns.

"Delhi is ready to re-open now...We will not be able to sustain the lockdown for long as the economy is in peril. The revenue has fallen from Rs 3500 Crores in April month of previous years to Rs 300 Crores this year. How will government function?" Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

He admitted that the Centre's decision to impose a nationwide lockdown on March 24 was important, adding that 'situation in the country would have been horrific' if the drastic measures were not taken. However, he said that the people of Delhi must learn to live with the virus as it is 'not going anywhere'

"Time has come to re-open Delhi. We will have to be ready to live with coronavirus," Kejriwal said.

However, he said that his administration will abide by the regulations prescribed by the Centre for lockdown 3.0 with certain relaxations that have been approved by the Home Ministry.

As the national capital braces itself for an extended lockdown till May 17, Kejriwal said that Delhi government offices engaged in essential services will function with full strength, while private office will open with 33% strength.

He also said that the delivery of essential goods through e-commerce portals will continue. Malls, cinemas, salons, market complexes, Delhi Metro will continue to remain shut, Kejriwal informed.

He further informed that public and air travel will remain shut in the national capital for the extended lockdown period.

Kejriwal also urged the Centre to declare only containment areas in the city as red zone and not the entire district, so that economic activities could slowly resume in the non-red zones.

In Delhi, 384 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday. Total active cases stand at 2802 with 64 deaths.