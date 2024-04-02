Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sultanpur constituency Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know important dates, candidates, past results and more

Meet superstar who got married outside religion at 18, parents disowned her, got divorced, is now married to..

Meet actress who got married at 18 at peak of her career, became a mother at 20, got divorced twice, she is now..

Meet man, left job at Godrej to start his own brand, made Rs 20000000000 empire, Tata and Azim Premji’s firms are now…

Meet woman who started career with just Rs 110, now earns in Rs 16420000, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her business is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sultanpur constituency Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know important dates, candidates, past results and more

Meet superstar who got married outside religion at 18, parents disowned her, got divorced, is now married to..

Meet actress who got married at 18 at peak of her career, became a mother at 20, got divorced twice, she is now..

9 life lessons by Dharmendra

8 vegetables that prevent stroke by keeping arteries clean

Most affordable cities in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Meet superstar who got married outside religion at 18, parents disowned her, got divorced, is now married to..

Maidaan director Amit Sharma opens up on Ajay Devgn-starrer’s comparison with SRK’s Chak De! India: ‘The struggle is…'

Meet actress who got married at 18 at peak of her career, became a mother at 20, got divorced twice, she is now..

HomeIndia

India

Sultanpur constituency Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know important dates, candidates, past results and more

The date of voting for the Sultanpur Lok Sabha Constituency Election is on 25 May ( Phase 6 ). And the date of counting and results for the Sultanpur Lok Sabha Constituency is on 4th June.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Apr 02, 2024, 10:17 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Election for Sultanpur Lok Sabha Constituency in Uttar Pradesh, which is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, is quite anticipated. Here are all the relevant details about the Lok Sabha election in Sultanpur constituency, including key dates, major parties, previous election results, voter turnout, and more.

Important Dates

The date of voting for the Sultanpur Lok Sabha Constituency Election is on 25 May ( Phase 6 ).

The date of counting and results for the Sultanpur Lok Sabha Constituency is on 4th June.

Candidates

While some political parties confirmed their candidate lists ahead of the announcement of polls, others will announce candidates as the elections approach. BJP MP Maneka Gandhi has been retained from Sultanpur constituency. And Bheem Nishad has been chosen by SP. While other parties are yet to confirm their candidates.

Previous election result

Maneka Sanjay Gandhi of the BJP was the winning candidate from the Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency, in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, winning 459196 votes. While Feroze Varun Gandhi of the BJP was the MLA from the Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency in 2014, winning 410348 votes.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ranbir Kapoor reveals his late father Rishi Kapoor once hit him very hard: 'Main chappal...'

Burj Khalifa venue, 200 carat diamond jewellery: This lavish wedding was not of Mukesh Ambani's children Isha or Akash

Viral video of Zomato delivery agent studying for UPSC exam amid traffic motivates internet, watch

Watch: Parineeti Chopra shares hilarious take on pregnancy rumours, says 'entering my fitted...'

'I've been underutilised': Shaan reacts to being replaced by Arijit Singh in Dunki

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement