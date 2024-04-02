Sultanpur constituency Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know important dates, candidates, past results and more

The date of voting for the Sultanpur Lok Sabha Constituency Election is on 25 May ( Phase 6 ). And the date of counting and results for the Sultanpur Lok Sabha Constituency is on 4th June.

The Election for Sultanpur Lok Sabha Constituency in Uttar Pradesh, which is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, is quite anticipated. Here are all the relevant details about the Lok Sabha election in Sultanpur constituency, including key dates, major parties, previous election results, voter turnout, and more.

Important Dates

The date of voting for the Sultanpur Lok Sabha Constituency Election is on 25 May ( Phase 6 ).

The date of counting and results for the Sultanpur Lok Sabha Constituency is on 4th June.

Candidates

While some political parties confirmed their candidate lists ahead of the announcement of polls, others will announce candidates as the elections approach. BJP MP Maneka Gandhi has been retained from Sultanpur constituency. And Bheem Nishad has been chosen by SP. While other parties are yet to confirm their candidates.

Previous election result

Maneka Sanjay Gandhi of the BJP was the winning candidate from the Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency, in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, winning 459196 votes. While Feroze Varun Gandhi of the BJP was the MLA from the Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency in 2014, winning 410348 votes.