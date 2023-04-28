Search icon
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi court to decide fate of accused Aaftab Poonawala tomorrow

The Delhi Police is also scheduled to file tomorrow its reply to an application of Walkar's father before the court, urging it that her remains be handed over to the family for last rites as required by tradition and culture.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 07:55 PM IST

Photo: File

A Delhi court is likely to pronounce on Saturday its order on framing charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces. The Delhi Police is also scheduled to file tomorrow its reply to an application of Walkar's father before the court, urging it that her remains be handed over to the family for last rites as required by tradition and culture.

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar reserved order on April 15 after hearing arguments on framing of charges from the prosecution lawyers as well as the accused. The probe agency on April 15 had sought time to file its reply to Walkar's father's application.

Poonawala has been booked by Delhi Police for offences under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence). The Delhi Police filed a 6,629-page charge sheet in the case on January 24. Walkar was allegedly strangled by Poonawala on May 18 last year, following which he sawed her body into pieces and kept them in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli. He scattered them at different places in the national capital to avoid being caught.

