Rashtrapati Bhavan to open for public from December 1: Check days, timings, ticket price and more

Rashtrapati Bhavan to open for public from December 1 (file photo)

Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of the President of India, is all set to open for public viewing from December 1. You can pay a visit on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, except on gazetted holidays in five-time slots of one hour each, from 10 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 4 pm.

They can also visit the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex six days a week from Tuesday to Sunday, except on gazetted holidays, the statement issued by the President's secretariat said.

Change of Guard ceremony

Every Saturday, people can also witness the Change of Guard ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt from 8 am-9 am, it said.

This event will not take place on Saturdays that are gazetted holidays and on days so notified by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, it said. The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge.

Online ticket

A request for visiting the Rashtrapati Bhavan can be made online through the official website - https://rb.nic.in/rbvisit/visit_plan.aspx. Online booking can be made 7 days in advance. Visitors have to give registration charges of Rs 50 per visitor per circuit, according to the official website.