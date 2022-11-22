Search icon
Delhi winter clothes: From puffer jackets to base layers, here's what you need to wear

List of 5 essential winter wear you need for winters in Delhi.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 22, 2022, 10:35 AM IST

This winter, are you thinking of visiting India's capital? You must be aware of the region's climate, the many seasons that it experiences, and the temperature range during the winter. All of that is covered in this comprehensive guide to winter clothing in Delhi.

Here's a list of 5 essential winter wear you need for winters in Delhi.

1. Sweaters and Pullovers

Sweaters and Pullovers
1/5

Without a few sweaters, no winter wardrobe is complete. Although more fashionable coats and hoodies may have taken their place, the timeless appeal of the evergreen sweater has stood the test of time. The sweaters will ensure that you are all warm, comfortable, and stylish for the occasion, whether it is a trip to the mountains or just an interior party by the fireplace at Christmas. This will also keep you warm and stylish in the Delhi winters.

2. Puffer jackets

Puffer jackets
2/5

A jacket like this can be worn frequently in Delhi because the highest temperature it gets during the winter is 22 degrees. A bonus feature is that it is a lightweight jacket that is very compressible and ideal for outdoor activities and sports.

3. Woolen bottoms

Woolen bottoms
3/5

It is crucial that one wears appropriate woollen clothing designed for supplying insulation when it is extremely chilly in Delhi. Woolen bottoms can keep your legs warm and are comfortable. 

4. Base layers

Base layers
4/5

Wearing any type of winter clothing requires wearing base layers, which are absolutely essential. Customers should choose a base layer pairing unless it is specified that the winter jacket or coat is adequate to use on its own.

Given that it comes into direct touch with the skin, the first layer of a winter outfit is crucial. To avoid itching, the material should be soft. Additionally, the base layer keeps body heat from escaping while preserving the natural warmth produced by the skin.

5. Warm accessories

Warm accessories
5/5

To make sure you can handle the cold that you are not typically used to tolerating, it is vital to take some extra accessories. Therefore, it is essential to take all the necessary accessories, such as scarves, beanies, monkey caps, gloves, socks, and mufflers.

