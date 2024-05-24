Twitter
Pune Porsche Accident: Grandfather of teen accused grilled along with his father, driver, friend for leads

Tripura TBSE 2024: Class 10th, 12th results to announce today; know timing, steps to check

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: SC to hear plea on actual voter numbers today, EC under scrutiny

NHAI likely to earn Rs 600000000000 in FY25, ICRA expects road assets sale to…

Most expensive property in Burj Khalifa district sold at whopping amount, no match for Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

India

Pune Porsche Accident: Grandfather of teen accused grilled along with his father, driver, friend for leads

Amid a growing chorus for justice for the two IT professionals, who were mowed to death by a teen driving a Porsche; the Pune City Police on Thursday questioned the 17-year-old's grandfather in connection with the horrific hit-and-run incident.

Ritik Raj

May 24, 2024

Amid a growing chorus for justice for the two IT professionals, who were mowed to death by a teen driving a Porsche; the Pune City Police on Thursday questioned the 17-year-old's grandfather in connection with the horrific hit-and-run incident.

The minor ploughed his swanky race car into the two IT professionals, who were travelling on a bike, killing them on the spot.

The Mumbai Crime Branch, which is probing the hit-and-run case, summoned the grandfather of the accused teen in a bid to grill him jointly with the latter's father, a police officer added.

The sleuths also summoned the accused teen's driver and friend to piece together the sequence of events on the night before the hit-and-run incident, the officer informed.

According to senior officials, all four were grilled in unison by an officer of DCP rank.
Officials in the Crime Branch confirmed that the police were bidding to make the driver a witness in the case, as on the night of the incident, after the accused left the bar after a binging session with friends, the latter had asked the teen to take the passenger seat and let him drive.

However, the juvenile called his father, who later rang up the driver, asking him to let his son drive the Porsche.

The sleuths also confirmed to have seized the mobile phone of the accused teen's father, adding that they were in the process of checking his call details. After the questioning on Thursday, the police asked the juvenile's grandparent to appear for questioning again before the Crime Branch.

The teen's father, the bar owners as well as the manager, who are currently in police custody, were being subjected to intense grilling before the term of their custody expires on Friday. They are to be produced before a court, which would decide on an extension of custody for leads in the case.

Two young IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh, identified as Ashwini Koshta and Aneesh Awadhia, were killed after the teen gored his Porsche into them in Pune's Kalyani Nagar on the night of May 19.

