PM Modi completes 20 years of service in public office, BJP to celebrate with day-long events today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently serving his second term as the prime minister, has completed a total of 20 years of glorious and uninterrupted service in the public office today, October 7, 2021, and BJP is all set to celebrate this occasion.

PM Modi, who swore in as the chief minister of Gujarat in 2001, has completed 20 total years in public office today. Out of these 20 years, he has spent around 7 years as the prime minister, serving his second term right now.

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), to commemorate PM Modi on this occasion, will be holding day-long events today, revolving around the works of the political leader, laying special focus on cleanliness, in line with the “Swachh Bharat” vision of the Prime Minister.

As per ANI, the party workers of BJP will mark the day by cleaning the rivers, spreading awareness among the public about the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on booth level and other such social programmes, as informed by BJP functionaries.

According to reports, the party workers will hold events to make people aware of the policies at every booth in the country. The lead will be taken by the Swachh Bharat mission of PM Modi, which envisions a dirt-free India with clean streets and rivers.

PM Modi launched the Swachh Bharat 2.0 mission earlier this month and said that the plan of this initiative is to make every city in India 'water-secure' to ensure that the rivers are not polluted by sewage. The BJP workers have plans to conduct cleanliness drives for the rivers of India today, to spread awareness about the policies introduced by PM Modi.

In honour of PM Modi’s two decades in the public office, temples and gurudwaras across the country will perform prayers for the long life of the prime minister. Langar will also be offered as part of the Seva Samarpan scheme, which was launched by PM Modi on his 71st birthday.