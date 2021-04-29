Over 80 lakh people register on CoWIN for phase 3 vaccination drive beginning May 1

As per the Central government, more than 80 lakh people registered themselves on the first day of registration for the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination starting May 1. Everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to get inoculated against COVID-19 in this phase.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 1.33 crore people applied for the vaccinations on Wednesday while over 80 lakh, between the age of 18-44 years, registered themselves on the CoWIN portal within three hours starting from 4 pm to 7 pm.

It said that the digital platform continues to work without any technical glitch on the first day of registration of the expanded eligible population groups.

The Union Health Ministry highlighted that vaccination is a critical component of the containment and management strategy of the Government of India in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry said the media reports of the server of CoWIN platform crashing are baseless. It said, there were 383 million hits within the first three hours and 1.45 crore SMSs were successfully delivered. It is recording 55 thousand hits per second and is completely stable, reported All India Radio.

It said, the CoWIN software is a robust, dependable, and agile technology and it offers anytime anywhere registration for COVID-19 vaccination.

The registration process for COVID-19 vaccination to all above 18 years began yesterday. They will be vaccinated from May 1. All those eligible can register on CoWIN portal - cowin.gov.in, Aarogya Setu App, and UMANG App.

India started its nationwide inoculation drive on January 16 of this year. More than 14 crore doses of the two COVID-19 vaccines approved for emergency use - Covaxin and Covishield have been administered across the country to date.