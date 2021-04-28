COVID-19: Vaccination registration for all adults starts today - Here's how you can apply

Amid the deadly second wave of COVID-19 in India, the registration for vaccination of people above the age of 18 is all set to begin today on the Co-Win app.

On Monday, the Union government announced that the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination in India will begin from May 1 and everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to get the jab.

Registration for everyone eligible will begin on the CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu App from April 28. The inoculation process and documents to be provided to get the jab remains the same. According to the Union Health Ministry, the registration can be done at cowin.gov.in.

Take a look at the step-wise guide to register yourself for vaccination against COVID-19.

Step 1: Go to the co-Win portal through the website https://www.cowin.gov.in/home.

Step 2: Enter your mobile number and you will get an OTP to verify the mobile number.

Step 3: After entering the OTP, a page will open where you will have to fill in details like your name, age, gender, and area of residence.

Step 4: For identity proof, a photo ID will be required, which can be your Aadhar card, driving license, passport, etc.

Step 5: After registering your address and entering the pin code, you will be shown hospitals in your area from which you can choose as per your convenience. You are also given the choice to get vaccinated at private hospitals along with government facilities.

In order to ramp up the coronavirus vaccination drive in the country, the Indian government on April 19 had announced a "liberalised and accelerated" Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination from May 1.

Meanwhile, the total vaccination across the country has crossed more than the 14.77-crore mark with over 24 lakh vaccine doses being given till 8 pm on Tuesday, the Union health ministry said.